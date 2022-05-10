Target Corp. On Track To Meet Goals Established In 2021 To Advance Racial Equity

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) said the company is on track to meet goals established in 2021 to advance racial equity. In 2021, the company increased investments with Black-owned businesses by more than 50%. Also, it more than doubled the number of Black-owned brands available at Target, now offering more than 100. The company's beauty assortment saw a 65% increase in Black-owned brand offerings since 2020, and more than 200 books from Black authors were added over the last year.

In 2021, the company pledged to invest $2 billion with Black-owned businesses by the end of 2025, including adding products across its multi-category assortment.

Also, Target introduced a funding program from its in-house media company, Roundel, to increase exposure of diverse-owned brands through paid media. The Roundel Media Fund will award more than $25 million in media to diverse-owned and founded brands by the end of 2025.

