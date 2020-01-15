Target Corp. Holiday Sales Fail To Meet Its Expectations; Stock Plunges

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) reported that comparable sales in the combined November/December period grew 1.4 percent, driven primarily by traffic, combined with a small increase in average ticket. Comparable digital sales grew 19 percent in the November/December period.

Brian Cornell, CEO, said, "We faced challenges throughout November and December in key seasonal merchandise categories and our holiday sales did not meet our expectations."

Target now projects fourth quarter comparable sales growth in line with the 1.4 percent performance during the November/December period, compared with the prior range of 3 to 4 percent. Full-year comparable sales growth is anticipated to be more than 3 percent.

Target Corp. has maintained its fourth quarter and full-year earnings per share guidance.

Target also announced the retirement of Executive Vice President and Chief Stores Officer Janna Potts. Effective immediately, Mark Schindele has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Stores Officer. Schindele served most recently as Senior Vice President of Properties.

Shares of Target Corp. were down more than 8% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

