Target Corp. Q4 Income Drops, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.103 billion, or $2.41 per share. This compares with $1.382 billion, or $2.98 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.1% to $30.915 billion from $31.919 billion last year.

Target Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.103 Bln. vs. $1.382 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.41 vs. $2.98 last year. -Revenue: $30.915 Bln vs. $31.919 Bln last year.

