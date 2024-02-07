News & Insights

US Markets
TGT

Target considering new paid membership program - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

February 07, 2024 — 06:29 am EST

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraphs 2-6

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Target TGT.N is weighing a new paid membership program for its customers similar to Amazon AMZN.O and Walmart WMT.N, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The new program, internally titled as Project Trident, could launch as soon as this year, the report said.

Target did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

It will be a late entrant into the market of paid membership and will have to compete with Amazon's Prime, Walmart Plus and Kroger's KR.N Boost programs.

Paid memberships usually get customers access to free deliveries on their orders, while getting additional deals and discounts, driving more revenue for companies.

Target has been dealing with sluggish sales over the past year as Americans cut back spending on discretionary products that make a larger part of the retailer's product assortments.

The company already offers a free loyalty program to its customers, called Target Circle, where shoppers can access more deals and discounts on their purchases.

Bloomberg said Project Trident could add could also incorporate Shipt, the grocery-delivery business it had bought in 2017.

Shares of the big-box retailer were up about 2% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Granth.Vanaik@thomsonreuters.com | X : https://twitter.com/Vanaik_Granth;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGT
AMZN
WMT
KR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.