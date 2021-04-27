Target Collaborates With Plant Enthusiast And Interior Stylist Hilton Carter

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) announced collaboration with plant enthusiast and interior stylist Hilton Carter.

Limited-edition collection of greenery and plant accessories offers guests and their homes the ultimate opportunity to flourish this spring, the retailer said in a statement.

The Hilton Carter for Target collection offers live and faux plants and accessories, including ceramic pots and planters, propagation vessels, terrariums, watering cans and more, with most items under $30.

With more than 65 products ranging in price from $5-$130, Hilton Carter for Target will be available May 14 on Target.com and in select Target stores.

In addition, guests can shop select items from the collection via Target's contactless same-day pickup options, Drive Up and Order Pickup.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.