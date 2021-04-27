Markets
Target Collaborates With Plant Enthusiast And Interior Stylist Hilton Carter

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) announced collaboration with plant enthusiast and interior stylist Hilton Carter.

Limited-edition collection of greenery and plant accessories offers guests and their homes the ultimate opportunity to flourish this spring, the retailer said in a statement.

The Hilton Carter for Target collection offers live and faux plants and accessories, including ceramic pots and planters, propagation vessels, terrariums, watering cans and more, with most items under $30.

With more than 65 products ranging in price from $5-$130, Hilton Carter for Target will be available May 14 on Target.com and in select Target stores.

In addition, guests can shop select items from the collection via Target's contactless same-day pickup options, Drive Up and Order Pickup.

