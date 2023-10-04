News & Insights

Target Circle Week 2023: 7 Items for Less Than $25 That Are Worth Buying

Target Circle Week is underway now through October 7, 2023! Whether you’re shopping in-store, on Target.com or through Target’s app, Target Circle members will be able to save even more money with amazing deals. 

From home items to kids’ activity sets, we hand-selected some of the best deals for under $25 that shoppers won’t want to miss out on during Target Circle Week. Check out these seven items for less than $25 that are worth buying

Crockpot Ceramic Slow Cooker

Price: $17.99

In the market for a new Crockpot? Add the Crockpot slow cooker in the ponderosa color to your shopping cart during Target Circle Week. 

Aside from its 4.5-quart capacity which is perfectly sized for feeding five people, Target shoppers will receive plenty of additional discounts off their purchase. This Crockpot was originally priced at $24.99. During Target Circle Week, the price in cart is $17.99.

Threshold Microgel Down Alternative Bed Pillow

Price: $20

If you’ve been delaying purchasing new pillows, this is your cue to give your bed a comfort upgrade.

Target shoppers save 20% on bedding with Target Circle. Apply this discount to these Threshold microgel pillows, which use microgel to help retain their shape over time and save $4.

Starbucks Decaf K-Cup Coffee Pods

Price:  $16.99

You can never have enough coffee, and during Target Circle Week, shoppers will save 20% on coffee. 

After 20% savings, Target shoppers save nearly $4 on one box of Starbucks decaf K-Cup coffee pods. Each box contains 22 pods which means shoppers pay around just 64 cents per pod. 

Threshold ‘Thankful’ Bath Rug 

Price: $12

Refresh your bathroom’s bath rug with a brand-new one for much less. This Threshold bath rug is made from 100% cotton with a festive, fall-inspired print. Target Circle shoppers save 20% off bath items, bringing the final price of this bath rug down to a little under $10. 

Threshold Performance Plus Bath Towel

Price: $14

While you’re replacing your bathroom rug, it might be time to hit refresh on your bath towels — or keep a few new ones handy in the linen closet. 

Available in a wide variety of colors, Threshold’s Performance Plus Bath Towel is highly absorbent, super soft (made from heavyweight terry cotton) and dries fast. Target Circle members receive 20% off, which takes the final total down to a little under $12. 

Kindfull Jerky Recipe Dog Treats

Price: $14.99

Your best pooch also deserves a treat during Target Circle Week. Now through October 7, shoppers save 20% off Kindfull Pet Products with Target Circle. 

Pick up one (or both) of the Kindfull Jerky Recipe Dog Treats in beef and chicken flavors and save about $3 off the original price.

Art 101 Drawing, Sketching & Doodling Art Set

Price: $22.99

Getting in some early holiday shopping for the kids? Add this Art 101 drawing, sketching and doodling art set to your shopping cart. 

Not only will shoppers receive 25% off the price using Target Circle, this art set includes 111 pieces. Inside you’ll find 24 premium chalk pastels, 36 creamy oil pastels, 18 colored pencils, a 24-page art pad, two sketch pencils, two erasers, two blending tortillons, one sharpener and one learning guide for endless hours of artistic fun.

Disclaimer: Prices may vary slightly by location.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Target Circle Week 2023: 7 Items for Less Than $25 That Are Worth Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

