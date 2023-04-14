Target Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TGT

In trading on Friday, shares of Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $160.40, changing hands as low as $159.89 per share. Target Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TGT's low point in its 52 week range is $137.16 per share, with $254.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $160.57. The TGT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.