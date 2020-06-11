Target Boosts Quarterly Dividend 3% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Retailer Target Corp. (TGT) announced Thursday that its board of directors has declared a 3 percent higher quarterly dividend of 68 cents per common share, payable Sept. 10, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business August 19, 2020.

The third quarter dividend will be the company's 212th consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held. With the increase announced today, 2020 is on track to be the 49th consecutive year in which Target has increased its annual dividend.

