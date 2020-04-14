Target Bolsters Offerings With Extended ISOPURE Partnership

Target Corporation TGT and The ISOPURE Company have extended their collaboration, as part of which products from ISOPURE’s protein powder portfolio are available at more than 1,600 Target stores across the country. Notably, ISOPURE Infusions and Unflavored Zero Carb protein products hit Target’s stores on Apr 5.



We note that a successful test run of ISOPURE at Target, resulting in consumers’ favorable response, led to this extended alliance. Markedly, ISOPURE Infusions and ISOPURE Zero Carb Unflavored protein powders have been introduced to Target’s nutrition set, with countrywide distribution as well as online availability.



ISOPURE Infusions provide consumers a refreshing and light fruit-flavored experience and will be available at Target in Tropical Punch and Citrus Lemonade flavors. ISOPURE Zero Carb Unflavored Protein is a perfect addition to flavored beverages, sauces, soups and baked goods recipes. Both pure and GMO-free products have been gaining a lot of popularity, given their ability to meet consumers’ daily requirements for protein. The products are especially a deemed fit for health-conscious and athletic customers.





Customer-Friendly Efforts on Track



As consumers are becoming more health and nutrition conscious, this move reflects Target’s efforts to keep pace with the changing customer requirements. In fact, Target has always been making concerted efforts to enhance customers’ experience through various initiatives. To this end, its endeavors to ramp up grocery delivery are surely worth mentioning.



With an aim to capture the booming online grocery delivery market, Target teamed up with popular online grocery delivery service, Instacart. The company further made significant headway in the same-day delivery race by acquiring Internet-based grocery delivery service, Shipt, to provide same-day delivery of groceries, essentials, home, electronics as well as other products. The company also rolled out the Target Restock program that allows customers to restock their shipping box with essential items online and get them delivered at doorsteps by the next business day for a nominal charge.



Further, in order to improve the supply chain and expand delivery capabilities, Target acquired Grand Junction. Drive Up, an app-based service, is another initiative to expedite the shopping process. We also commend the company’s Target Circle loyalty program, which was rolled out in October 2019. Certainly, Target has been gaining from its same-day delivery and other customer-friendly initiatives.



Wrapping Up



The company recently stated that its comparable sales or comps for the month of March (till Mar 25) were up more than 20% than the prior year, thanks to Essentials and Food & Beverage comps growth of more than 50%. We note that the company has been witnessing higher traffic and sales for Essentials and Food & Beverage, owing to the coronavirus-led demand. Even bellwethers like Dollar Tree DLTR, Walmart WMT and Costco COST are seeing increased demand for essentials amid the pandemic.



However, Target’s Apparel & Accessories segment’s performance remained soft in March, as comps for this category declined more than 20% year over year. Further, owing to volatility stemming from the pandemic, management withdrew its guidance for the first quarter and fiscal 2020. We note that shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 18.4% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 10.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All



Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.