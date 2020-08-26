Target Board Elects Christine Leahy, Derica Rice As Directors - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) announced its board elected Christine Leahy, and Derica Rice as directors. Leahy is president and CEO of CDW. Leahy serves on the boards of the Economic Club of Chicago, Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Junior Achievement of Chicago and Children's Home + Aid. Rice served as executive vice president of CVS Health and president of CVS Caremark. Rice previously served as a member of the board of Target Corp. from 2007 to January 2018.

Leahy's appointment becomes effective January 1, 2021, and Rice's appointment becomes effective August 31, 2020.

