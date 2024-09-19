Target Appoints Jim Lee As CFO

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Target Corp. (TGT) announced the appointment of Jim Lee as chief financial officer, effective September 22, 2024.

He takes over from Michael Fiddelke, who has served as both chief operating officer and CFO.

In his new role at Target, he will manage the finance department and be part of the leadership team.

Lee brings over 25 years of experience from PepsiCo, where he was the Deputy Chief Financial Officer overseeing global tax, treasury, investor relations, and reporting on environmental, social, and governance matters.

