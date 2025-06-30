Target Announces Top Deals For Target Circle Week In July

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT), Monday announced top Target Circle Week deals for its Target Circle program, offering big savings on early back-to-school and college shopping.

The event, to be held from July 6 to 12, will also include three unique 'Deal of the Day' offerings all week including a 10 percent off Target GiftCards offer during the week.

The retailer added that the members of its Target Circle 360 will get exclusive early access to the best deals of the week starting July 5 along with free same-day delivery.

In the pre-market hours, Target's stock is trading at $99.99, up 0.75 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

