Target Announces Target Circle Week With Huge Discounts

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT), Monday announced the return of Target Circle Week from October 5 to 11, offering huge discounts on everyday essentials, top fall style picks, Halloween items and early holiday gifting ideas.

Additionally, members of the Target Circle 360 paid membership program will also get several benefits such as, early access to shop for top deals, a new in-store experience with exclusive giveaways and other surprises, only-at-Target product drops and ways to earn Target Circle Rewards ahead of the holidays.

The Minneapolis-based company offer services like free Order Pickup and Drive Up, and fast same-day and next-day delivery.

In the pre-market hours, TGT is trading at $88.05, down 0.06 percent on the New York STock Exchange.

