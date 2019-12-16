Target Announces Offers For Last-minute Shoppers; No Membership Required

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) announced Monday that it is offering last-minute shoppers extended store hours, convenient same-day delivery and pickup options, Guaranteed by Christmas free shipping, curated gift lists and more ways to save now through December 24.

In 2018, more than 60% of holiday shoppers still were making their purchases during the last weeks of December for last-minute holiday essentials.

Now through December 23, most Target stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at midnight. On December 24, most Target stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.

Also, place same-day Order Pickup orders through Target.com or the Target app, or use the Target app for Drive Up orders, two hours before stores close on Tuesday, December 24.

Place orders also for same-day delivery on Target.com or the Target app during normal Target business hours on Tuesday, December 24. Deliveries will be free for Shipt members or $9.99 per order for guests without a Shipt membership.

Additionally, place a Target.com order by 12 p.m. on Friday, December 20, and choose "Free Shipping" during checkout to get guaranteed delivery of eligible items, tagged "Guaranteed by Christmas" by Tuesday, December 24.

