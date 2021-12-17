Markets
TGT

Target Announces New Last-minute Deals On Thousands Of Gifts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) announced new last-minute deals on thousands of gifts across its entire assortment, available December 19-25.

The retailer said that customers can get their digital purchases the same day by placing orders as late as 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve for Drive Up and Order Pickup, or by using Same-Day Delivery with Shipt with a final delivery window between 5-6 p.m., no membership required.

Deliveries are free for Shipt members or $9.99 per order for guests without a Shipt membership.

Most stores will close at 8 p.m. on December 24 and reopen at their regular time on December 26, the retailer said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TGT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular