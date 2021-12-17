Target Announces New Last-minute Deals On Thousands Of Gifts

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) announced new last-minute deals on thousands of gifts across its entire assortment, available December 19-25.

The retailer said that customers can get their digital purchases the same day by placing orders as late as 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve for Drive Up and Order Pickup, or by using Same-Day Delivery with Shipt with a final delivery window between 5-6 p.m., no membership required.

Deliveries are free for Shipt members or $9.99 per order for guests without a Shipt membership.

Most stores will close at 8 p.m. on December 24 and reopen at their regular time on December 26, the retailer said.

