Markets
TGT

Target Announces New Installment Of Designer Dress Collection

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) announced a new installment of its limited-time-only Designer Dress Collection.

The retailer said it will collaborate with designers ALEXIS, Christopher John Rogers and RIXO on a limited-time-only collection of more than 70 dresses, ranging in price from $40-$60.

The Designer Dress Collection will be available on Target.com and in select Target stores this spring.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TGT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular