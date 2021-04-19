Target Announces New Installment Of Designer Dress Collection

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) announced a new installment of its limited-time-only Designer Dress Collection.

The retailer said it will collaborate with designers ALEXIS, Christopher John Rogers and RIXO on a limited-time-only collection of more than 70 dresses, ranging in price from $40-$60.

The Designer Dress Collection will be available on Target.com and in select Target stores this spring.

