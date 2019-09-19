Target Announces New $5 Bln Share Buyback Program; Declares Dividend

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) announced Thursday that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 66 cents per common share, payable on December 10, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business November 20, 2019.

Further, Target also announced that its board of directors has authorized a new $5 billion share repurchase program. The Company will begin repurchasing shares under this new authorization upon completion of the current $5 billion program, which is expected to occur in the 2020 fiscal year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.