Target Announces Black Friday Deals

November 21, 2024 — 06:23 am EST

(RTTNews) - Target (TGT) revealed its lineup of Black Friday deals available now through Nov. 30 online and in its stores. Target said it will offer some of its lowest prices of the season on thousands of items, including up to 50% off tech, apparel, video games, board games, small appliances, luggage, holiday trees and other must-have items for gifting and gathering.

Target will offer special three-day-only deals Thursday, Nov. 28 through Saturday, Nov. 30, with twice as many deals as last year. Most Target stores will open at 6 a.m. local time on Black Friday. Then, the savings continue Dec. 1-2 with a two-day Cyber Monday event featuring a new lineup of deals available on Target.com and the Target app.

