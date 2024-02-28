Target and Diane von Furstenberg Debut Iconic Collection

The Diane von Furstenberg for Target collection, available beginning Saturday, March 23, includes over 200 items featuring iconic Diane von Furstenberg prints and patterns, as well as new items exclusive to Target.

Diane von Furstenberg emerged as a prominent designer in the 1970s when she launched her eponymous brand and much-admired wrap dress. Originally, inspired by a wrap top and skirt combo, the iconic dress turns 50 in 2024.

The Diane von Furstenberg for Target collection is a collaboration between the designer and her granddaughter, Talita von Furstenberg. It will be available for a limited time only both in stores and online on the Target website, while supplies last.

What's included in the Diane von Furstenberg for Target collection?

The Diane von Furstenberg for Target is intended as a classic yet comfortable collection that includes von Furstenberg's beloved wrap dress and new matching mommy-and-me outfits, as well as new spins on activewear, loungewear, intimates and more.

The collection will feature apparel and accessories for women, girls, and babies (plus beauty and home décor), starting at $4, with most items priced under $50. It will also feature made-to-order furniture starting at $300 and shipped in four weeks or less that can be customized in one of seven exclusive Diane von Furstenberg for Target fabrics.

"Our partnership with Diane and Talita von Furstenberg represents Target at our best — curating an amazing and distinct assortment and offering it at exceptional prices," said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of apparel & accessories, home and hardlines, Target. "Guests will fall in love with this inspiring and broad collection."

For New York City residents, Target is also offering customers a chance to shop the collection early at a public event on March 15-16 at The Shed.

Launch day

On Saturday, March 23, guests can take advantage of Target's same-day pickup options, including the company's Drive Up and Order Pickup.

For more information about the Diane von Furstenberg for Target collection, head to Target.com.

