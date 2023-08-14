Earnings season is now winding down. Over 90% of the S&P 500 has reported but that doesn’t mean it’s over. You know what happens at the end of earnings season: the retailers. And this earnings season is no different.

We’ll hear from some of the largest retailers in the United States this week. They mostly have good earnings surprise track records. Management is used to telegraphing to analysts the trends in the business. But many of the retailers have had problems in the last year with excess inventory. They ordered too much and consumer demand changed from goods to experiences, like travel.

Have retailers worked through their inventory issues in time for Back to School and the winter holidays?

And will these reports support the “soft landing” argument?

Target and 4 Other Key Retail Earnings Charts

1. Home Depot ( HD ) has only missed one time in the last 5 years and it was when the pandemic first started, in 2020. That’s impressive given what has happened since 2020 with supply chain and inventory issues. Shares of Home Depot are up just 4.8% year-to-date, which is underperforming the S&P 500 which has gained 16.4%. But is it foolish to count out Home Depot?

2. Target Corp. ( TGT ) has beat 2 quarters in a row after posting 3 big misses. Shares of Target have fallen 12.1% year-to-date, which is under performing. Target is paying a dividend, yielding 3.3%. Is this a buying opportunity in Target?

3. TJX Companies ( TJX ) has beat 5 quarters in a row. Shares of TJX Companies are up 7.9% year-to-date but don’t be fooled by the under performance. It’s trading at new 5-year highs. TJX Companies had solid comparable sales in all of its segments last quarter except Home Goods, which is normalizing off of the pandemic demand. Will TJX Companies breakout with another earnings beat?

4. Walmart Inc. ( WMT ) has beat 4 quarters in a row. The Street is bullish on Walmart as shares are up 13.7% year-to-date and are at 5-year highs. Walmart isn’t cheap, on a P/E basis. It trades at 25.8x. Will another beat be an earnings catalyst for Walmart?

5. Ross Stores, Inc. ( ROST ) has beat 4 quarters in a row. Yet shares of Ross Stores are down 2.3% year-to-date. Ross Stores trades with a forward P/E of 23.2 and pays a dividend of 1.2%. Is Ross Stores being overlooked?

