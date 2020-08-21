Target, Aldi Recall Wawona Peaches After Salmonella Outbreak

(RTTNews) - Retailers Target Inc. and Aldi are recalling peaches after they were linked to multistate outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infection that sickened at least 68 people in nine states.

The recalls follow food safety warnings by the Food & Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state health officials against the consumption of fresh, whole peaches supplied by Wawona Packing Company.

According to them, bagged peaches are a likely source of this outbreak as many ill people reported purchasing them.

The food and heath regulators are investigating the Salmonella outbreak to determine the source of contamination, as well as to identify other retailers that might have sold contaminated peaches.

The affected Wawona -brand peaches were sold between June 1, 2020 and the present. CDC reported that other peaches, including frozen or canned peaches, as well as fresh peaches supplied by other companies are not known to be affected.

As of August 19, a total of 68 people were infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis. Among them, 14 hospitalizations have been reported, but no deaths.

Salmonella are a group of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever called salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. Symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever. In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized.

Target, while announcing the fresh peach recall, said it has removed Wawona peaches from all of its stores, that includes peaches sold individually, by the pound and in two-pound bags, following guidance from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and Minnesota Department of Health.

ALDI, which operates nearly 2,000 stores across 36 states, said its recall of assorted peaches is a precautionary measure due to possible Salmonella contamination. The recalled peaches include 2 lb bag of Wawona Peaches with UPC code of 033383322001, and 2 lb bag of Peaches Organic with UPC code of 849315000400.

The company also has removed the affected peaches received from its supplier Wawona from select stores in around 20 states. The items were also available for purchase through the company's partnership with Instacart, a grocery delivery service.

In late July, CDC and the FDA had announced their investigation of an outbreak of Salmonella Newport infections in 15 states affecting about 125 people.

Related to this, Thomson International Inc. on August 1 called back Red, Yellow, White, and Sweet Yellow Onions, followed by many other companies that used affected onions in their products.

Separately, in mid August, Kader Exports pvt. Ltd. recalled certain consignments of various frozen cooked shrimp citing potential contamination with Salmonella.

