Target & 3 More Discount Retail Stocks Investors Should Buy in H2 2026

The Retail – Discount Stores industry remains a strong pillar of the broader retail sector, benefiting from its focus on value, efficiency and consumer accessibility. Even as households face ongoing inflationary pressures, elevated borrowing costs and shifting spending patterns, discount retailers continue to attract steady foot traffic by offering competitive pricing, compelling assortments and convenient store formats. The growing preference for value is no longer limited to lower-income shoppers, as middle- and higher-income consumers are also trading down on everyday essentials and discretionary products to stretch their budgets. The ability to blend affordability with quality has helped industry participants capture demand across income segments. Meanwhile, strategic investments in supply-chain efficiency, store remodels, digital capabilities and technology are improving productivity and enhancing the customer experience.Industry players are also sharpening their digital capabilities by integrating e-commerce with flexible fulfillment models, including buy-online-pickup-in-store and curbside services. Loyalty programs, data-driven merchandising and disciplined inventory management remain key growth levers. Retailers are also using artificial intelligence to improve demand forecasting and pricing, while expanding private-label offerings to support margins. As shoppers continue to seek value without compromising on convenience, companies with strong brand equity, scale advantages and operational discipline are well-positioned to thrive. Against this backdrop, TGT , and DLTR stand out as prominent players in the Retail-Discount Stores industry.

About the Industry

The Retail – Discount Stores industry is an important part of the broader retail sector, serving consumers who seek affordable, value-for-money products. Industry participants offer a wide assortment of merchandise, including groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics, cleaning supplies and pet products, at prices generally lower than traditional retailers. Their business models emphasize cost-efficient operations, bulk purchasing, disciplined inventory management and streamlined supply chains to maintain competitive pricing. Discount retailers typically carry a combination of national and private-label brands, helping them meet the needs of a broad customer base. The industry has historically remained resilient during economic slowdowns, as consumers become more price-conscious and increasingly prioritize value-oriented shopping.

4 Key Industry Trends to Watch

Continued Trade-Down Traffic Across Income Brackets: Persistent inflation, elevated interest rates and ongoing economic uncertainty continue to reshape consumer spending habits in the United States. Even as inflation has moderated from its peak, households remain focused on stretching their budgets, prompting greater demand for everyday essentials and low-priced merchandise. Discount retailers are well positioned to benefit from this behavioral shift, as shoppers increasingly prioritize affordability over brand loyalty. The industry is likely to witness sustained traffic gains from both lower-income consumers and higher-income households trading down, supporting resilient sales growth despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop.

Private Labels and Consumables Support Growth: Discount retailers are expanding their private-label portfolios and increasing their focus on consumable categories to strengthen customer loyalty and improve profitability. Groceries, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies and other everyday essentials generate recurring store visits and provide a stable revenue base, even during periods of economic uncertainty. At the same time, private-label products offer consumers quality alternatives at lower prices while helping retailers earn higher margins than many national brands. This combination of value and profitability is expected to remain a key competitive advantage for the industry.

Omnichannel Capabilities Enhance Customer Reach: As shopping behaviors evolve, discount retailers are increasingly connecting their physical and digital channels to improve convenience and retain customers. Companies are investing in digital platforms and flexible fulfillment options, including same-day delivery, buy-online-pickup-in-store and contactless payments. AI-powered demand forecasting, personalized promotions and mobile applications are also helping retailers improve customer engagement and respond more quickly to changing demand. At the same time, store renovations, mobile point-of-sale tools and faster checkout processes are enhancing the in-store experience, allowing retailers to expand their reach while keeping physical locations relevant and productive.

Margin Discipline Key to Defending Profitability: Competition in the discount retail space remains intense, with companies vying for market share through competitive pricing, broader assortments and faster product cycles. The growing influence of e-commerce has also increased the need for digital investments and efficient delivery networks. Although these initiatives support sales growth and customer convenience, they bring higher fulfillment, marketing and store-related expenses that can pressure margins. Elevated labor, freight and sourcing costs are also prompting retailers to emphasize operational efficiency. Supply-chain automation, distribution optimization and disciplined inventory management should remain critical to controlling costs, improving product availability and protecting profitability.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bright Prospects

The Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry is housed within the broader Zacks Retail - Wholesale sector. The industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #33, which places it in the top 13% of more than 250 Zacks industries.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates encouraging near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1. The industry’s position in the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a positive earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate.



Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are gaining confidence in this group’s earnings growth potential. Over the past year, the industry’s earnings estimate has risen 6.2%.

Before we present a few stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry vs. Broader Market

The Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry has outperformed the broader Retail - Wholesale sector but underperformed the Zacks S&P 500 composite over the past year.



Stocks in this industry have collectively advanced 17.6%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Retail - Wholesale sector has risen 2.6%, and the S&P 500 has jumped 19.9% in the same time frame.

One-Year Price Performance

Industry's Current Valuation

Based on a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, which is commonly used for valuing retail stocks, the industry is currently trading at 32.05 compared with the S&P 500’s 19.83 and the sector’s 22.45.



Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 33.97X and as low as 21.19X, with the median being 27.32X, as the chart below shows.

Price-to-Earnings Ratio (Past 5 Years)

4 Retail Discount Store Stocks to Keep a Close Eye On

TJX Companies: TJX Companies continues to strengthen its leadership in the off-price retail space through its compelling value proposition, broad customer appeal and differentiated treasure-hunt shopping experience. Management remains confident in the company's ability to gain market share, supported by abundant branded merchandise availability, a deep vendor network, targeted marketing initiatives and continued investments in store modernization, international expansion and talent development. The company's flexible business model, disciplined execution and growing presence across global markets reinforce its competitive positioning while creating multiple long-term growth opportunities.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TJX Companies’ current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 5.9% and 9.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s actuals. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 5.5% rise in sales and 9.7% growth in earnings. TJX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8%, on average. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have advanced 26.4% over the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. .

Price and Consensus: TJX

Ross Stores: Ross Stores is strengthening its competitive position through disciplined execution, compelling branded assortments and a customer-focused transformation strategy that is driving broad-based traffic growth and market share gains. The company continues to enhance its merchandising, marketing and store experience while expanding its footprint and leveraging strong vendor relationships to secure attractive off-price merchandise. Management also sees significant runway from new customer acquisition, particularly among younger shoppers, supported by modernized branding, targeted marketing and ongoing operational improvements.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ross Stores’ current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 10.2% and 17.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s actuals. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 6% rise in sales and 9.6% growth in earnings. ROST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.2%, on average. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 company have soared 84.3% over the past year.

Price and Consensus: ROST

Target: Target’s broad merchandise portfolio, strong brand recognition and combination of style, convenience and value provide a solid foundation for renewed growth. Management is sharpening category leadership through product innovation, exclusive partnerships and assortment upgrades, while investments in stores, digital fulfillment, supply-chain reliability and guest service are improving execution. Encouraging customer response across both physical and digital channels suggests that these strategic actions are gaining traction. With its differentiated retail model and a clear multiyear transformation plan, Target is well positioned to strengthen market share and deliver sustained success.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Target’s current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 3.7% and 9.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s actuals. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 2.8% rise in sales and 6.5% growth in earnings. TGT has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 8.2%, on average. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 company have rallied 45.7% over the past year.

Price and Consensus: TGT

Dollar Tree: Dollar Tree is strengthening its competitive position by executing a focused transformation centered on value, convenience and an expanded multi-price assortment that is driving broader customer appeal and deeper everyday relevance. The company continues to enhance its merchandising, store standards, targeted marketing and operational execution while leveraging data and AI to better engage customers and optimize performance. Management also sees meaningful opportunities to capture market share as value-conscious shoppers across income levels increasingly turn to the brand, supported by disciplined investments in assortment, store refreshes and supply-chain capabilities.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dollar Tree’s current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 6.5% and 21.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s actuals. For the next fiscal year, the consensus estimate indicates a 6.2% rise in sales and 10.3% growth in earnings. DLTR has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 32.1%, on average. Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 company have jumped 12% over the past year.

Price and Consensus: DLTR

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Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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