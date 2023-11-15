Target 2023 Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

Target’s Black Friday sale deals are currently live, with discounts offered on everything from gaming equipment to TVs. Many products are marked down 50%, and Target is offering additional perks, such as gift cards with certain purchases. Target’s Black Friday sale kicked off on Nov. 12, and it’s adding new deals regularly — so it’s a good idea to keep checking back.

Here’s a look at some of the best Black Friday deals you can get at Target.

Select Wondershop Artificial Trees

Regular price: varies

varies Sale price: $50-$100 off

According to Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews, “If you need a new Christmas tree this year, it’s a good time to buy, as both the selection and discounts should be decent.”

She continued, “We’ve already seen Target discount a 7.5 foot tree to just $100, which is much more affordable than what we’ve seen from other retailers this year. And by getting your tree now, you’ll be ahead of the game for the rest of the holiday season.”

Lenovo Slim 14″ Chromebook

Regular price: $300.00

$300.00 Sale price: $149.99

“This is a very affordable Chromebook that’s 50% off for this Black Friday deal,” said Ramhold. “It’s a budget-friendly model that’s ideal for light work and play, so as long as you don’t need a heavy-duty workhorse of a laptop, this could be an excellent option for many shoppers this holiday season.”

55-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV

Regular price: $399.99

$399.99 Sale price: $349.99 plus a $20 gift card

“This TV is technically just $50 off, but this is a good price for a name-brand midsize set, and it gets even better since it’s bundled with a $20 Target gift card,” said Ramhold. “As long as you use that, you’re effectively saving $70 on this set.”

Sur La Table Kitchen Essentials 5-quart Air Fryer

Regular price: $79.99

$79.99 Sale price: $39.99

This versatile 4-in-1 Basket Air Fryer is your new kitchen multitasker — and it’s currently at an unbeatable Black Friday price at Target. With a spacious 5-quart capacity, it air fries, bakes, roasts and broils to perfection, all at the touch of a button. Whip up family favorites, sides and snacks easily with 8 built-in smart programs optimized for popular dishes.

Keep an eye on every bite through the extra-large viewing window on the fully equipped basket. The user-friendly digital touchscreen makes operation a breeze. And the compact, sleek design fits neatly on your countertop while replacing multiple bulky appliances.

Vitamix Explorian Series E310 10 Speed Blender

Regular price: $349.99

$349.99 Sale price: $289.99

The ultimate in blenders hardly ever goes on sale, so this is the time to pick up a Vitamix if you’ve ever had your eye on one. Whip up smoothies, puree soups and take your protein shakes to the next level with this kitchen workhorse.

Samsung B53M Soundbar

Regular price: $209.99

$209.99 Sale price: $149.99

This Black Friday, upgrade your home entertainment with the Samsung B53M soundbar from Target. With Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X technology, it fills rooms with dynamic 3D sound that makes movies and games come alive. The intelligent speaker system enhances audio for a truly captivating experience. For gamers, Game Mode optimizes directional sound to give you an immersive edge. Setup takes minutes with easy wireless TV connectivity. The included subwoofer delivers rich powerful bass you can feel.

Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

Prices and availability are accurate as of Nov. 14, 2023, and are subject to change.

