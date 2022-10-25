Target: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now

Browsing the aisles of Target can result in impulse purchases that, a few weeks later, you're not so sure you need anymore. Sometimes, just being in the big box store is enough to make us want to buy things.

The average trip to Target costs $50, with a lot of those trips probably starting out simply for one or two things and ending with a cart full of stuff to take home. And studies show this isn't a one-time thing. The average Target shopper goes to the retailer about 20 times a year. That's $1,000 a year spent just at Target.

While some purchases might not be wholly necessary, Target definitely has some products that you'd be silly not to buy if given the chance. Here's a look at the five best items you can buy at Target right now.

Cleaning Products

Target offers an array of brands to choose from when it comes to cleaning supplies. Every brand from Lysol, to Swiffer, to the eco-friendly Grove can be found in the cleaning aisle. If you want the same cleaning power for a little less cash, Target has their own brands of cleaning essentials. These include Up & Up and Everspring.

Up & Up offers everyday cleaning must-haves, like disinfectant wipes which run $3.39 for 75 wipes and have a 5-star customer rating. Compare that with the Clorox brand disinfectant wipes, which run $6.49 for 75 wipes.

Everspring is the Target equivalent of a clean ingredient brand, like Grove. Everspring products are formulated without phthalates and propyl-parabens. The Everspring all-purpose cleaner is just $2.99 for 28 oz., with a 5-star rating as opposed to Grove's, which is $6.99 for 2 oz.

Paper Towels and Toilet Paper

The Target brand Up & Up also has a line of paper towels and toilet paper that are well worth the cash. With more than 1,000 reviews and a 5-star customer rating, the Up & Up paper towels seem to give brand names a run for their money. Get 12 rolls of 2-ply towels for $16.79. It's especially a deal, considering it'll cost you $29.99 to get 10 rolls of Bounty paper towels.

As far as toilet paper goes, Up & Up offers 18 of their "ultra-soft" rolls for $18.49, as opposed to Chamin's Ultra Soft, which runs $20.99 for 18 rolls.

Generic Medicines

Once again, Up & Up comes in clutch with deals on generic drugs. If you head to the pharmacy aisle, you'll find Ibuprofen for $4.99 for 200 tablets. For the same amount of tablets under the Advil brand, it will cost you $24.99, and it's the same exact active ingredient.

Another score is on cold medicine, like 42 tablets of Up & Up Maximum Strength Mucus Relief DM Tablets for $26.99, compared to Mucinex Maximum Strength Cough & Congestion Relief Extended Release Tablets that will cost $35.99 for 42 tablets. Again, both of these products have the same active ingredient, so you're getting the same strength for less money when you buy the Target product.

Towels

You can find bath towels, hand towels, kitchen towels, and pretty much every sort of size and type of towel you want at Target. The deal to know about when shopping for towels at Target is the set. For example, you can get a Luxury Premium Cotton 8 Piece Ultra-Plush set of towels for $92.99. This includes 2 bath towels, 2 hand towels, and 4 face towels. The towels are OEKO-TEX certified, which means they're verified to be free of harmful chemicals and substances.

Spices

Cooking staples might not be the first items that come to mind when you visit Target, but they actually have a wide selection of spices for very reasonable prices. The Target brand Good & Gather has a line of the must-have spices available, all for $1.39 each for the most part. The amount depends on the spice and ranges between 0.25 oz to 3 oz. The Good & Gather line carries pretty much every spice you think of for all under $3.50 a jar. Name brands like Lawry's will run you $3.89 a jar at least.

