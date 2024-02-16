Targa (TRGP) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Targa Resources Corp. TRGP reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings of $1.23 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49. The bottom line also deteriorated from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.38. The underperformance could be attributed to lower commodity sales.

Revenues totaled $4.2 billion, down 8.7% year over year. The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.5 billion.

The company’s adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter totaled $959.9 million, up from $840.4 million in the prior-year period.

Distributable cash flow amounted to $709.7 million, about 8.3% higher than $655.5 million recorded a year ago.

On Jan 18, Targa declared a quarterly cash dividend of 50 cents per common share or $2 on an annualized basis for the fourth quarter of 2023. The dividend was paid out on Feb 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Jan 31, 2024.

Targa Resources, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Targa Resources, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Targa Resources, Inc. Quote

Operational Performance

Gathering and Processing: The segment recorded an operating margin of $536.3 million, down 1.4% from $544 million recorded in the year-ago period.

This primarily reflects higher Permian Basin volumes that increased 11.2% year over year to an average of 5,280.8 million cubic feet per day.

Logistics and Transportation: This unit mainly reflects the company’s downstream operations. Its operating margin of $554.2 million increased 25.5% year over year.

The rise was due to various factors, including increased marketing margin and higher volumes of pipeline transportation and fractionation. The higher marketing margin was a result of increased optimization opportunities.

TRGP’s fractionation volumes totaled 844.8 thousand barrels per day, up 13.5% from 744.4 recorded a year ago.

NGL pipeline transportation volumes were up 43.7% year over year, and NGL sales also improved 30.8% during the same time frame.

Costs, Capex & Balance Sheet

Targa incurred product costs of $2.9 billion in the fourth quarter, down 12.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

The company spent $636 million on growth capital programs compared with $552.4 million in the year-ago period.

As of Dec 31, 2023, TRGP had cash and cash equivalents of $141.7 million and long-term debt of $12.3 billion, with a debt-to-capitalization of around 81.8%.

Guidance

The company expects adjusted EBITDA in the $3.7-$3.9 billion range for 2024.

It also anticipates 2024 growth capital expenditures between $2.3 billion and $2.5 billion, with net maintenance capital spending of $225 million.

For the first quarter of 2024, TRGP plans to increase its common dividend to 75 cents per common share, or $3 per common share annualized. The company intends to recommend the same to its board of directors.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, TRGP carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Subsea 7 S.A. SUBCY and Energy Transfer LP ET, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Murphy USA Inc. MUSA, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Subsea 7 is valued at $ 3.96 billion. The company currently pays a dividend of 38 cents per share, or 2.93%, on an annual basis.

SUBCY offers offshore project services for the energy industry, specializing in subsea field development, covering project management, design, engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation and commissioning of seabed production facilities.

Energy Transfer is valued at $ 44.38 billion. The company currently pays a dividend of $1.26 per share, or 8.93%, on an annual basis.

ET is an independent energy company, principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Murphy USA is valued at around $8.33 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 46.4%.

MUSA is involved in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise, operating retail stores under the brands Murphy USA, Murphy Express and QuickChek.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energy Transfer LP (ET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.