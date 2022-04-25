Targa (TRGP) Completes $200 Million Southcross Energy Takeover

The Houston, TX-based midstream energy infrastructure company Targa Resources Corp. TRGP recently announced that it concluded the previously declared acquisition of Southcross Energy Operating LLC and its subsidiaries in South Texas.

The deal, which was initially estimated to be worth $200 million, will strengthen Targa’s natural gas gathering and processing footprint. Moreover, this transaction signifies a 4X adjusted EBITDA multiple and delivers the added synergy potential to reduce the acquisition multiple over time.

The acquisition offered TRGP the potential to move a presently idle 200 million cubic feet per day plant through fee-based contracts and continued simplification through Southcross’ remaining T2 joint-venture interests.

Targa Resources is a premier energy infrastructure company. A leading provider of integrated midstream services in North America, this operator primarily derives its revenues from gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas. TRGP also provides services associated with natural gas liquids, including those to liquefied petroleum gas exporters and crude oil.

