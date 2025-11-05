Targa Resources (TRGP) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2025, Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) reported revenue of $4.15 billion, up 7.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.20, compared to $1.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.93 billion, representing a surprise of -15.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.23.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Gathering and Processing - NGL sales per day : 634.8 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 621.65 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 634.8 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 621.65 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average. Gathering and Processing - Gross NGL production - Coastal : 36.9 millions of barrels of oil versus 32.22 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.

: 36.9 millions of barrels of oil versus 32.22 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average. Gathering and Processing - Condensate sales per day : 18 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 20.54 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 18 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 20.54 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. Logistics and Marketing - NGL sales : 1249.3 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1211.04 millions of barrels of oil.

: 1249.3 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1211.04 millions of barrels of oil. Logistics and Marketing - Export volumes : 407.4 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 427.27 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.

: 407.4 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 427.27 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts. Logistics and Marketing - Fractionation volumes : 1134.3 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 997.45 millions of barrels of oil.

: 1134.3 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 997.45 millions of barrels of oil. Gathering and Processing - Total Plant natural gas inlet volumes : 8268.4 millions of cubic feet versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8137.9 millions of cubic feet.

: 8268.4 millions of cubic feet versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8137.9 millions of cubic feet. Gathering and Processing - Total Gross NGL production : 1095.1 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1051.75 millions of barrels of oil.

: 1095.1 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1051.75 millions of barrels of oil. Gathering and Processing - Average realized prices - Condensate : $67.75 compared to the $65.59 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $67.75 compared to the $65.59 average estimate based on two analysts. Gathering and Processing - Average realized prices - Natural gas : $1.20 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.75.

: $1.20 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.75. Gathering and Processing - Average realized prices - NGL : $0.39 compared to the $0.44 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $0.39 compared to the $0.44 average estimate based on two analysts. Gathering and Processing - Plant natural gas inlet volumes - Badlands: 129.9 millions of cubic feet versus the two-analyst average estimate of 131.86 millions of cubic feet.

Here is how Targa Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Targa Resources here>>>

Shares of Targa Resources have returned -7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.