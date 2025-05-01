Targa Resources (TRGP) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) reported revenue of $4.56 billion, down 0% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.91, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.31 billion, representing a surprise of -14.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -55.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.04.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Targa Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Gathering and Processing - NGL sales per day : 570.2 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 577.97 millions of barrels of oil.

: 570.2 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 577.97 millions of barrels of oil. Gathering and Processing - Gross NGL production - Coastal : 32.7 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 31.89 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 32.7 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 31.89 millions of barrels of oil per day. Gathering and Processing - Condensate sales per day : 18.1 millions of barrels of oil versus 20.5 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.

: 18.1 millions of barrels of oil versus 20.5 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average. Logistics and Marketing - NGL sales : 1186.4 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 1198.95 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1186.4 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 1198.95 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average. Logistics and Marketing - Export volumes : 447.7 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 455.64 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 447.7 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 455.64 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average. Logistics and Marketing - Fractionation volumes : 979.9 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1084.31 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 979.9 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1084.31 millions of barrels of oil per day. Gathering and Processing - Total Plant natural gas inlet volumes : 7526.3 millions of cubic feet per day versus 7667.93 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 7526.3 millions of cubic feet per day versus 7667.93 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by two analysts on average. Gathering and Processing - Total Gross NGL production : 943.1 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 991.85 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 943.1 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 991.85 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. Gathering and Processing - Average realized prices - Condensate : $72.32 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $73.57.

: $72.32 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $73.57. Gathering and Processing - Average realized prices - Natural gas : $2.24 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.45.

: $2.24 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.45. Gathering and Processing - Average realized prices - NGL : $0.50 versus $0.51 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $0.50 versus $0.51 estimated by two analysts on average. Gathering and Processing - Plant natural gas inlet volumes - Badlands: 136.9 millions of cubic feet per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 130.29 millions of cubic feet per day.

Shares of Targa Resources have returned -16.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

