Targa Resources to buy remaining stake in Grand Prix NGL Pipeline for $1.05 bln

Updates with details and background

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Targa Resources Corp TRGP.N said on Tuesday it would buy Blackstone Energy Partners' stake in the pipeline operator's Grand Prix NGL Pipeline for $1.05 billion in cash plus customary working capital adjustments.

Targa will own 100% of Grand Prix upon closing of the deal, which is expected in the first quarter of 2023.

Grand Prix has the capacity to transport up to 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of natural gas liquids (NGL) to the NGL market hub at Mont Belvieu, Texas.

The pipeline connects Targa's gathering and processing positions throughout the Permian Basin, North Texas and Southern Oklahoma to Targa's fractionation and storage complex at Mont Belvieu.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.