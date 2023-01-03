Targa Resources to buy Blackstone Energy's 25% stake in Grand Prix NGL Pipeline

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Targa Resources Corp TRGP.N said on Tuesday it would buy Blackstone Energy Partners' 25% stake in Targa's Grand Prix NGL Pipeline for $1.05 billion in cash plus customary working capital adjustments.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.