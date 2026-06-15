Is Targa Resources Stock a Smart Hold in Today's Market?

Targa Resources Corp. TRGP has posted an impressive performance over the past year, with its shares rising 58.9%. This gain outperformed the sub-industry and the broader energy sector’s growth of 39% and 28.9%, respectively. Peer comparison further highlights its strength, as Targa Resources significantly outpaced rivals Sunoco LP SUN, Western Midstream Partners, LP WES and CrossAmerica Partners LP CAPL, which lagged behind with just 23.4%, 15.9% and 4% growth, respectively, during the same period. Targa Resources’ stronger upward momentum reflects greater investor confidence and more consistent resilience.

TRGP Outperforms Industry, Sector & Peer Companies (SUN, WES, CAPL)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Targa Resources is a leading North American midstream energy company headquartered in Houston, specializing in natural gas and NGL services. Its core operations include gathering, compressing, processing and marketing natural gas, along with handling crude oil and LPG-related services. A key strength is its integrated NGL pipeline and fractionation network, which connects major inland basins to Mont Belvieu, enabling efficient transport of over one million barrels per day and supporting global demand through fee-based revenues.

The company has a strong footprint in the Permian Basin and operates across other regions like Eagle Ford, Barnett, Anadarko, Williston and the Gulf Coast, ensuring diversification. Its business is divided into Gathering & Processing and Logistics & Transportation segments, covering upstream processing and downstream NGL transportation, storage and marketing. With rising performance indicators, it’s worth exploring the factors behind Targa Resources’ recent strength and what they mean for its near-term outlook.

Factors Favoring TRGP Stock’s Growth

Massive Multi-Year Growth Pipeline Already Under Construction: One of Targa Resources’ strongest investment attributes is its extensive backlog of growth projects. The company currently has multiple processing plants, fractionators, pipeline projects and export expansions under construction. Management announced two additional Delaware Basin gas processing plants that are expected to begin service in 2028. These projects are not speculative but are largely backed by customer demand and existing contracts. Historically, Targa Resources has brought 27 major projects online over six years, including 16 processing plants and five fractionators — all on time or ahead of schedule. This proven execution record significantly reduces project risk while creating visible EBITDA growth opportunities through 2027 and 2028, boosting investors’ confidence that future earnings expansion is already largely embedded in the capital program.

Growing Exposure to Global LPG Export Demand: Targa Resources' LPG export business has become an increasingly valuable earnings driver. The company reported strong demand for U.S. Gulf Coast LPG exports and expects record loading volumes in the second quarter. Management noted rising interest in long-term export contracts from customers around the world and indicated that the company is securing additional multi-year agreements. The ongoing expansion of the Galena Park export facility, which will increase capacity to over 19 million barrels per month, positions Targa Resources to benefit from growing global demand for propane and butane. Since export economies are often less dependent on domestic energy prices and more tied to global supply-demand dynamics, this business provides an attractive source of diversification and long-term growth.

Strong Balance Sheet and Financial Flexibility: Targa Resources enters this major growth phase from a position of financial strength. The company completed a $1.5 billion debt issuance during the quarter, ending with approximately $3.1 billion of available liquidity. Its leverage ratio remains around 3.6x, comfortably within management's target range of 3.0x to 4.0x. This financial flexibility allows Targa Resources to fund its significant capital spending program while continuing to return cash to shareholders. Importantly, the company does not appear financially stretched despite its aggressive expansion plans. A healthy balance sheet reduces refinancing risk, provides flexibility during commodity market downturns and positions Targa Resources to pursue attractive acquisitions should opportunities arise in the future.

A Positive 2026 Earnings Estimate: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRGP’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $10.75 per share, indicating 26.6% year-over-year growth. Additionally, the consensus mark for 2026 revenues is pegged at $19.3 billion, also implying a 13.1% year-over-year rise. The positive earnings estimate outlook makes the stock attractive for investors. In comparison to Targa Resources, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of the above-mentioned peer companies, namely Sunoco, Western Midstream and CrossAmerica Partners, also indicates positive year-over-year growth for 2026.

TRGP’s Earnings Estimate Overview



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Challenges for TRGP Stock

Heavy Dependence on the Permian Basin: While the Permian Basin is a major growth driver, it also creates concentration risk. A significant portion of Targa Resources’ gathering, processing, transportation and fractionation business depends on activity in a single region. If drilling activity slows due to lower oil prices, regulatory challenges, infrastructure bottlenecks or producer capital discipline, Targa Resources’ growth trajectory could weaken considerably. Although management remains bullish on long-term Permian activity, the company's future project economics and volume forecasts are closely tied to continued basin growth. Investors should recognize that any meaningful slowdown in the Permian could disproportionately affect Targa Resources compared with more geographically diversified midstream operators.

Persistent Waha Gas Price Weakness and Producer Shut-Ins: Management acknowledged that between 200 MMcf/d and 400 MMcf/d of production is currently being shut in by producers due to weak Waha natural gas prices and insufficient takeaway capacity. While Targa Resources has maintained its volume forecasts despite these curtailments, prolonged weakness could eventually impact throughput growth and earnings. The company is effectively relying on future pipeline expansions to relieve basin congestion. If those projects are delayed or if production growth continues to outpace takeaway additions, the Permian could remain oversupplied for longer than expected, reducing the expected volume uplift that investors are currently anticipating.

Elevated Capital Spending Requirements: Targa Resources expects approximately $4.5 billion of growth capital expenditures in 2026 alone. While these investments are intended to generate attractive returns, they represent a substantial financial commitment. Large capital programs expose investors to risks including construction delays, cost inflation, labor shortages, supply chain disruptions and lower-than-expected project utilization. Even though Targa Resources has an impressive execution record, the sheer scale of its current expansion program increases operational and financial complexity. If project economics deteriorate or producer growth slows, returns on these investments may not meet expectations, potentially reducing future shareholder value creation.

TRGP’s Premium Valuation: From a valuation perspective — in terms of Enterprise Value to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EV/EBITDA) ratio — Targa Resources is trading at a premium of 14.94 compared with the industry average of 12.45. The stock is also trading above its five-year mean of 11.79.

TRGP’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Final Thoughts on TRGP Stock

Targa Resources remains a compelling midstream growth story, supported by a large backlog of contracted projects, expanding LPG export capacity, strong Permian Basin exposure, solid financial flexibility, expectations for double-digit earnings growth over the next two years and strong stock performance as compared to peers like SUN, WES and CAPL.

However, investors should balance these positives against meaningful risks, including heavy reliance on the Permian Basin, weak Waha gas pricing and producer shut-ins, elevated capital spending requirements and a premium valuation relative to both the industry and its historical average.

Given the company's attractive long-term growth prospects but limited margin for error at current valuation levels, retaining this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company appears prudent. Existing investors can benefit from future growth execution, while new investors may prefer to wait for a more attractive entry point or greater visibility on project returns and volume growth.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.