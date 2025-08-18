Targa Resources Stock: Is It a Smart Hold in Today's Market?

Targa Resources Corp. TRGP has significantly outperformed its industry peers over the past 12 months, posting a robust 12.9% gain. This rise is especially notable given that the broader Oil-Energy sector declined 1.9% during the same timeframe. Even within the relatively strong Oil Refining & Marketing sub-industry, which rose 7.1%, Targa Resources remained a top performer.

One-Year Price Performance Comparison



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Comparatively, other midstream players have struggled to keep pace. CrossAmerica Partners CAPL inched up just 1.8%, while Western Midstream Partners WES and Sunoco SUN saw their shares fall 1.2% and 1.7%, respectively. TRGP's sharp outperformance has sparked investor attention and renewed debate about whether the stock still offers upside or if a pullback might create a better entry point.

Midstream Powerhouse Based in Houston

Targa Resources is headquartered in Houston, TX, and operates at the heart of the U.S. midstream energy infrastructure. The company provides critical services across the natural gas and natural gas liquids (“NGL”) value chain, including gathering, treating, compressing, processing, transporting and storage. Its operations are split between two primary segments: Gathering & Processing and Logistics & Transportation. Targa Resources generates the bulk of its revenues through fee-based contracts, offering a relatively stable income stream even amid energy price fluctuations.

So, what is behind TRGP’s strong performance? We will look at the factors propelling its growth and consider whether these gains are likely to be maintained in the long run.

Why TRGP Is Built to Outperform

Growing Global Demand for NGLs and LPG Exports: TRGP is a leading LPG exporter, with its Galena Park terminal operating at near-full capacity. Global demand for propane and butane remains strong, driven by petrochemical feedstock needs and energy demand in emerging markets. The company is expanding LPG export capacity to approximately 19 million barrels per month by the third quarter of 2027, positioning itself to capitalize on long-term international demand growth. While companies like CrossAmerica Partners and Sunoco focus primarily on domestic fuel distribution and retail marketing, TRGP's international LPG export exposure provides a unique growth lever not as accessible to those peers. This export capability provides a competitive edge and stable cash flows.

Fee-Based Revenues and Contract Durability: Approximately 90% of Targa Resources’ revenues comes from fee-based contracts, providing insulation against commodity price swings. These long-term agreements, often spanning 10-15 years, ensure steady cash flows and reduce earnings volatility. Western Midstream Partners, similarly, maintains a high proportion of fee-based contracts, though its operations are more concentrated in gathering and processing. TRGP’s ability to secure volume commitments from top-tier Permian producers further strengthens the revenue visibility, making it a resilient investment in the midstream sector.

Proactive Capital Allocation Strategy: Targa Resources follows a disciplined capital allocation approach, balancing growth investments with shareholder returns. The company targets returning 40-50% of adjusted cash flow from operations to its shareholders via dividends and buybacks. Opportunistic share repurchases, such as the $324 million executed in the second quarter of 2025, demonstrate management’s focus on enhancing per-share metrics. In comparison, Sunoco and CrossAmerica Partners tend to prioritize stable, high-yield distributions, often at the expense of long-term growth investments. TRGP’s balanced strategy ensures long-term value creation and offers a more growth-oriented alternative in the midstream space.

Tax Benefits and Deferred Cash Tax Liabilities: Recent tax legislation reinstating 100% bonus depreciation allows Targa Resources to defer cash tax payments beyond 2027. This provides additional liquidity for growth projects and shareholder returns. The company expects to avoid the corporate alternative minimum tax in 2026, further enhancing cash flow flexibility. These tax advantages improve free cash flow generation and support capital allocation strategies.

Leading Position in the Permian Basin: Targa Resources is the largest gas processor in the Permian Basin, with a footprint covering both the Midland and Delaware sub-basins. The company’s scale and infrastructure redundancy make it the preferred midstream partner for major producers. Over the past five years, Targa Resources’ Permian volumes have grown at a rate of a 17% CAGR, outpacing basin-wide production growth. This dominant position ensures sustained volume growth and attractive returns on capital investments.

External and Internal Headwinds Faced by Targa Resources

Potential Overbuild in NGL Infrastructure: The midstream sector has seen significant investment in NGL pipelines, fractionation and export facilities, raising concerns about overcapacity. If demand growth does not keep pace with new supply, utilization rates and margins could decline. Targa Resources’ reliance on third-party NGL transportation (e.g., Grand Prix pipeline) may also expose it to higher costs if alternative capacity becomes scarce.

Execution Risks in Expansion Projects: While Targa Resources has a strong track record of project execution, delays or cost overruns in major expansions (e.g., Bull Run Extension, LPG export debottlenecking) could hinder growth. The company’s ambitious construction timeline for multiple plants and pipelines increases operational complexity. Any unforeseen issues, such as supply-chain disruptions or labor shortages, could delay in-service dates and reduce expected cash flows.

Competitive Pressures in the Permian Basin: The Permian Basin is highly competitive, with multiple midstream players vying for producer contracts. Recent acquisitions by competitors, such as Enterprise Products Partners and MPLX, in sour gas treating could erode Targa Resources’ market share over time. While the company has a strong incumbent position, aggressive pricing or new entrants could pressure fee structures and contract renewals, impacting profitability.

Macroeconomic and Geopolitical Uncertainties: Global economic slowdowns or recessions could reduce demand for LPG and petrochemical feedstocks, impacting Targa Resources’ export volumes. Geopolitical tensions, such as trade disputes or shipping disruptions, could also affect international market access. The company’s earnings are indirectly tied to global energy dynamics, which are beyond its control. Sunoco and CrossAmerica Partners, being domestically focused, are more insulated from these international headwinds.

Exposure to Commodity Price Volatility: Targa Resources has a largely fee-based business model, approximately 10% of its revenues are exposed to commodity price fluctuations. Lower natural gas and NGL prices can impact margins, particularly in the Gathering & Processing segment. For example, weaker commodity prices in the second quarter of 2025 offset some of the volume-driven EBITDA growth. A prolonged downturn in energy prices could pressure earnings and cash flows, despite the company’s hedging strategies.

Final Thoughts for TRGP Stock

TRGP benefits from strong global demand for LPG exports, a dominant position in the Permian Basin and a resilient fee-based revenue model backed by long-term contracts. The company’s disciplined capital allocation, tax advantages and plans to expand export capacity further strengthen its long-term value proposition. However, risks such as potential overcapacity in NGL infrastructure, execution challenges in expansion projects and growing competition in the Permian could impact performance.

Additionally, macroeconomic uncertainties and exposure to commodity price fluctuations add further volatility to its outlook. Given this mix of strengths and potential challenges, investors should wait for a more opportune entry point instead of adding this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock to their portfolios. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.