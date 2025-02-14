News & Insights

Stocks

Targa Resources Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

February 14, 2025 — 06:43 pm EST

Written by Neharika Jain for Barchart->

Houston, Texas-based Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets. Valued at a market cap of $44.6 billion, the company primarily derives its revenues from gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas.

Shares of this energy company have significantly outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Targa Resources has rallied 131.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 23.5%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 14.5%, compared to SPX’s 4% rise. 

Narrowing the focus, TRGP’s outperformance looks even more pronounced when compared to the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLE7.6% return over the past 52 weeks and 4.7% gain on a YTD basis. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of TRGP soared 4.9% after its Q3 earnings release on Nov. 5 despite delivering weaker-than-expected revenues of $3.9 billion. Moreover, the top line declined 1.1% from the year-ago quarter due to lower natural gas prices and the unfavorable impact of hedges. However, its earnings advanced 80.4% year-over-year to $1.75 per share and topped Wall Street’s expectations by a notable 10.7%. Strong Permian Basin volumes, robust Natural Gas Liquid (NGL) sales, and lower product costs led to its impressive bottom-line performance. 

Additionally, the company expects 2024 adjusted EBITDA to exceed the top end of its prior $3.95 billion to $4.05 billion range. This might have further bolstered investor confidence. 

For the fiscal year, which ended in December, analysts expect Targa's EPS to grow 73.8% year over year to $6.36. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed the Wall Street estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions. 

Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy,” which is based on 17 “Strong Buy,” one “Moderate Buy,” and one “Hold” rating.

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, with 16 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating. 

On Jan. 13, Barclays maintained an “Overweight” rating on TRGP and raised its price target to $204. As of writing, the company is slightly trading above this price target.

The mean price target of $216.95 represents a 6.1% upside from Targa’s current price levels, while the Street-high price target of $246 suggests an upside potential of 20.3%.

On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TRGP
XLE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.