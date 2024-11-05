Targa Resources reports Q3 revenue $3.86B, consensus $4.24B

Reports Q3 net income $387.4M vs. $220.0M last year. Q3 adjusted EBITDA was $1,069.7M, a 9% increase vs. Q2.

