News & Insights

Markets
TRGP

Targa Resources Q3 Profit Rises, But Revenue Down; Plans 33% Increase In 2025 Dividend

November 05, 2024 — 07:03 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP), a midstream energy infrastructure company, Tuesday reported net income of $387.4 million for the third quarter, higher than $220 million in the same quarter a year ago, mainly on decrease in product purchases and fuel by $325 million.

Income from operations increased to $728.2 million from $505.1 million last year.

Adjusted EBITDA, or adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization grew to $1.069 billion from $840.2 million a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter, however, declined to $3.852 billion from $3.897 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects full-year adjusted EBITDA to be above the top end of $3.95 billion to $4.05 billion range.

For the first quarter of 2025, the management intends to recommend a dividend of $1 per share or $4.00 per share annualized, a 33 percent year-on-year increase.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRGP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.