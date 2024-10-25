Targa Resources price target raised to $202 from $173 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Targa Resources (TRGP) to $202 from $173 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. While geopolitical uncertainty may persist in the near-term, oil market fundamentals continue to screen soft absent a disruption to global supply, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Heading into 2025, Morgan Stanley is estimating a 1.3 MMBPD global crude oil supply surplus.

