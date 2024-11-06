News & Insights

Targa Resources price target raised to $190 from $153 at Wells Fargo

November 06, 2024 — 06:54 am EST

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Targa Resources (TRGP) to $190 from $153 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following the Q3 beat. The firm cites a higher EBITDA and dividend growth forecast. Targa continues to see best-in-class Permian volume growth, which supports increasing capital return to shareholders, Wells adds.

