Targa Resources price target raised to $174 from $141 at Seaport Research

Seaport Research raised the firm’s price target on Targa Resources (TRGP) to $174 from $141 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company continues to de-risk its growth story by using its beach-head position in Permian gas processing and the NGL transportation market, the analyst tells investors. Additionally, growth visibility continues to improve, the firm says.

