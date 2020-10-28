Dividends
Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TRGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TRGP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.35, the dividend yield is 2.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRGP was $16.35, representing a -61.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.13 and a 346.72% increase over the 52 week low of $3.66.

TRGP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). TRGP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$8.35. Zacks Investment Research reports TRGP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 266.67%, compared to an industry average of -7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRGP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TRGP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have TRGP as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (EINC)
  • WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DON with an decrease of -3.51% over the last 100 days. EINC has the highest percent weighting of TRGP at 4.83%.

