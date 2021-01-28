Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 29, 2021

Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TRGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TRGP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRGP was $26.99, representing a -32.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.17 and a 637.43% increase over the 52 week low of $3.66.

TRGP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). TRGP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$7.85. Zacks Investment Research reports TRGP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 268.4%, compared to an industry average of 14.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRGP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TRGP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TRGP as a top-10 holding:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (EINC)

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI)

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AVUV with an increase of 34.5% over the last 100 days. MLPX has the highest percent weighting of TRGP at 5.08%.

