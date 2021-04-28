Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TRGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that TRGP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.91, the dividend yield is 1.18%.

TRGP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). TRGP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$7.27. Zacks Investment Research reports TRGP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -14.83%, compared to an industry average of 8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRGP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TRGP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TRGP as a top-10 holding:

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR)

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (EINC)

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (DWEQ)

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AVUV with an increase of 38.03% over the last 100 days. ENFR has the highest percent weighting of TRGP at 4.92%.

