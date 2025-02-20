TARGA RESOURCES Earnings Results: $TRGP Reports Quarterly Earnings

TARGA RESOURCES ($TRGP) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $1.44 per share, missing estimates of $1.95 by $0.51. The company also reported revenue of $4,405,200,000, missing estimates of $4,564,897,290 by $-159,697,290.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TRGP stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

TARGA RESOURCES Insider Trading Activity

TARGA RESOURCES insiders have traded $TRGP stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRGP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

TARGA RESOURCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 455 institutional investors add shares of TARGA RESOURCES stock to their portfolio, and 400 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.