TARGA RESOURCES Earnings Results: $TRGP Reports Quarterly Earnings

TARGA RESOURCES ($TRGP) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $1.44 per share, missing estimates of $1.95 by $0.51. The company also reported revenue of $4,405,200,000, missing estimates of $4,564,897,290 by $-159,697,290.
TARGA RESOURCES Insider Trading Activity
TARGA RESOURCES insiders have traded $TRGP stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRGP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOE BOB PERKINS sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $23,329,500
- D. SCOTT PRYOR (See Remarks) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $5,709,762
- PAUL W CHUNG sold 18,037 shares for an estimated $3,427,616
- JULIE H. BOUSHKA (Senior VP and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,260 shares for an estimated $2,527,022.
- CHARLES R CRISP sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,144,080
- ROBERT MURARO (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $871,240.
TARGA RESOURCES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 455 institutional investors add shares of TARGA RESOURCES stock to their portfolio, and 400 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,278,267 shares (-15.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $406,670,659
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 2,203,560 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $393,335,460
- BLACKSTONE INC. removed 1,319,105 shares (-22.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $235,460,242
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD added 1,038,350 shares (+981.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $185,345,475
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 1,037,513 shares (+1038.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $185,196,070
- TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 825,267 shares (+568.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $147,310,159
- INVESCO LTD. removed 668,365 shares (-13.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $119,303,152
