TARGA RESOURCES Earnings Preview: Recent $TRGP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TARGA RESOURCES ($TRGP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,046,935,520 and earnings of $2.00 per share.

TARGA RESOURCES Insider Trading Activity

TARGA RESOURCES insiders have traded $TRGP stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRGP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

D. SCOTT PRYOR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 65,000 shares for an estimated $12,615,325 .

. MATTHEW J MELOY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 48,837 shares for an estimated $9,527,064 .

. JENNIFER R. KNEALE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 29,887 shares for an estimated $5,750,806 .

. PAUL W CHUNG sold 18,037 shares for an estimated $3,427,616

JULIE H. BOUSHKA (Senior VP and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,260 shares for an estimated $2,527,022 .

. CHARLES R CRISP has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,947 shares for an estimated $1,522,247 .

. ROBERT MURARO (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $505,735 .

. WATERS S IV DAVIS sold 2,190 shares for an estimated $429,802

TARGA RESOURCES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 475 institutional investors add shares of TARGA RESOURCES stock to their portfolio, and 378 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TARGA RESOURCES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TRGP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

TARGA RESOURCES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRGP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TRGP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $224.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $244.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $210.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Selman Akyol from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $224.0 on 11/19/2024

on 11/19/2024 Neal Dingmann from Truist Financial set a target price of $225.0 on 11/15/2024

