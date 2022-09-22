Targa Resources Corp.'s (NYSE:TRGP) Price In Tune With Earnings

Targa Resources Corp.'s (NYSE:TRGP) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 71.9x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 14x and even P/E's below 8x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Targa Resources could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason. NYSE:TRGP Price Based on Past Earnings September 22nd 2022 If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Targa Resources.

Is There Enough Growth For Targa Resources?

Targa Resources' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 8.9%. Although, the latest three year period in total hasn't been as good as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the nine analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 64% per year over the next three years. With the market only predicted to deliver 9.6% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Targa Resources is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Targa Resources maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

