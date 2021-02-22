Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Yearly Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Last week, you might have seen that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) released its full-year result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.5% to US$29.96 in the past week. Revenues of US$8.3b beat expectations by a respectable 4.2%, although statutory losses per share increased. Targa Resources lost US$7.26, which was 29% more than what the analysts had included in their models. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:TRGP Earnings and Revenue Growth February 22nd 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Targa Resources from seven analysts is for revenues of US$11.9b in 2021 which, if met, would be a huge 44% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Targa Resources forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.88 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$9.43b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.94 in 2021. While revenue forecasts have increased substantially, the analysts are a little more pessimistic on earnings, suggesting that the growth in revenue does not come without cost.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$33.60, suggesting the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite some adjustments to profit and revenue forecasts. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Targa Resources, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$41.00 and the most bearish at US$19.50 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Targa Resources' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 44% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 6.2%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 11% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Targa Resources is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$33.60, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Targa Resources going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Targa Resources that you need to take into consideration.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



