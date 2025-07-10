Targa Resources Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $1.00 per Share for Q2 2025

Targa Resources declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share, payable August 15, 2025, and will report Q2 results on August 7.

Quiver AI Summary

Targa Resources Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per common share, amounting to an annualized rate of $4.00 per share, for the second quarter of 2025. This dividend is set to be paid on August 15, 2025, to holders of record by July 31, 2025. The company will also release its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025, before markets open, followed by a live webcast to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Targa is recognized as a significant player in the midstream services sector, connecting natural gas and NGLs to domestic and international markets while operating critical infrastructure across the United States.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per common share represents a strong return to shareholders and indicates financial stability.



This quarterly dividend translates to an annualized dividend of $4.00 per common share, reflecting a commitment to ongoing shareholder value.



The scheduled webcast for the second quarter earnings results provides transparency and opens the door for investor engagement and communication.



Targa Resources Corp. being listed in the FORTUNE 500 and S&P 500 reinforces its position as a leading company in the midstream services sector in North America.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains numerous forward-looking statements that highlight uncertainties and risks, which may lead to concerns among investors regarding future performance and stability.



The reliance on a range of assumptions about future events may cause apprehension among shareholders about the sustainability of dividends and overall financial health.



The acknowledgment of potential impacts from market volatility and global conflicts could negatively affect investor confidence in the company's operations and stock performance.

FAQ

What is Targa Resources' latest dividend announcement?

Targa Resources declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per common share for Q2 2025.

When will the dividend be paid?

The dividend will be paid on August 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 31, 2025.

When is the Q2 2025 earnings report scheduled?

Targa's second quarter 2025 financial results will be reported on August 7, 2025, before market open.

How can investors access the earnings webcast?

Investors can access the live earnings webcast on Targa's investor events page or directly at their provided link.

What services does Targa Resources provide?

Targa Resources provides midstream services including gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TRGP Insider Trading Activity

$TRGP insiders have traded $TRGP stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRGP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

D. SCOTT PRYOR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 55,000 shares for an estimated $10,138,403 .

. MATTHEW J MELOY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 48,837 shares for an estimated $9,527,064 .

. JENNIFER R. KNEALE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 29,887 shares for an estimated $5,750,806 .

. WATERS S IV DAVIS sold 2,190 shares for an estimated $429,802

CHARLES R CRISP sold 1,947 shares for an estimated $378,167

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TRGP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 480 institutional investors add shares of $TRGP stock to their portfolio, and 421 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TRGP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TRGP in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/26/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 06/05/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/20/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TRGP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TRGP forecast page.

$TRGP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TRGP recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $TRGP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $207.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $209.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Theresa Chen from Barclays set a target price of $195.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital set a target price of $205.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Brandon Bingham from Scotiabank set a target price of $197.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Gabriel Moreen from Mizuho set a target price of $212.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Shneur Gershuni from UBS set a target price of $228.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Spiro Dounis from Citigroup set a target price of $197.0 on 05/09/2025

Full Release



HOUSTON, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) ("Targa" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per common share, or $4.00 per common share on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2025. This cash dividend will be paid August 15, 2025 on all outstanding common shares to holders of record as of the close of business on July 31, 2025.





The Company will report its second quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens for trading on Thursday, August 7, 2025, and will host a live webcast at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss its 2025 second quarter financial results.







Event Information







Event: Targa Resources Corp. Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Webcast and Presentation





Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025





Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time





Webcast:



https://www.targaresources.com/investors/events



or directly at



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vkst8uaw









Replay Information







A webcast replay will be available at the link above approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event. A quarterly earnings supplement presentation and updated investor presentation will also be available at



https://www.targaresources.com/investors/events



.







About Targa Resources Corp.







Targa Resources Corp. is a leading provider of midstream services and is one of the largest independent infrastructure companies in North America. The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary domestic infrastructure assets and its operations are critical to the efficient, safe and reliable delivery of energy across the United States and increasingly to the world. The Company’s assets connect natural gas and NGLs to domestic and international markets with growing demand for cleaner fuels and feedstocks. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of: gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and purchasing and selling natural gas; transporting, storing, fractionating, treating, and purchasing and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, and purchasing and selling crude oil.





Targa is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.





For more information, please visit the Company’s website at



www.targaresources.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our projected financial performance, capital spending and payment of future dividends. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties, factors and risks, many of which are outside the Company’s control, which could cause results to differ materially from those expected by management of the Company. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, actions taken by other countries with significant hydrocarbon production, weather, political, economic and market conditions, including a decline in the price and market demand for natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil, the timing and success of our completion of capital projects and business development efforts, the expected growth of volumes on our systems, the impact of significant public health crises, commodity price volatility due to ongoing or new global conflicts, the impact of disruptions in the bank and capital markets, including those resulting from lack of access to liquidity for banking and financial services firms, changes in laws and regulations, particularly with regard to taxes, tariffs and international trade, and other uncertainties. These and other applicable uncertainties, factors and risks are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





Targa Investor Relations







InvestorRelations@targaresources.com







(713) 584-1133



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.