Tarena Announces Share Buyback Drive Of Up To $2.5 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU), a Chinese provider of adult professional education services, on Friday announced a share buyback program, under which the educational services provider may purchase up to $2.5 million of its shares, over the next six months. The company expects to fund the repurchase with its existing cash balance.

Ying Sun, Chief Executive Officer of Tarena, commented: "The Share Repurchase Program illustrates our confidence in pursuing the long-term development and growth of our adult professional education and childhood & adolescent quality education businesses. We will continue to upgrade the quality of our comprehensive products and services and uplift our operational efficiencies so as to improve our financial performance and increase value to our shareholders and the company." The Board will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may authorize adjustments of its terms and size or suspend or discontinue the program, the company said in a statement.

