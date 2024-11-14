Taranis Resources Completes Private Placement Successfully

Taranis Resources (TSE:TRO) has released an update.

Taranis Resources Inc. has successfully closed a private placement, generating $250,000 through the sale of flow-through units. The private placement involved insider participation and adhered to regulatory exemptions. This move supports their ongoing mineral exploration activities in British Columbia.

