$TARA Earnings Results: $TARA Reports Quarterly Earnings

$TARA ($TARA) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of -$0.48 per share, beating estimates of -$0.58 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TARA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
$TARA Insider Trading Activity
$TARA insiders have traded $TARA stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TARA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MANAGEMENT INC. OPALEYE has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 220,893 shares for an estimated $385,966.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TARA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $TARA stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 2,271,832 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,995,272
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 2,250,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,880,000
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK added 2,088,937 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,029,587
- BLACKSTONE INC. added 1,680,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,870,400
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,500,000 shares (+78.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,920,000
- SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,437,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,590,000
- INTEGRAL HEALTH ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,400,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,392,000
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.