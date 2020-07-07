Taqa agrees financing for UAE's largest gas-fired power plant

DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Energy Company TAQA.AD has agreed financing for the UAE's largest gas-fired power plant which is expected to cost approximately 4.2 billion dirhams ($1.14 billion), the company said on Tuesday.

The Fujairah F3 Independent Power Producer (IPP) project will have a generation capacity of 2.4 gigawatts and is expected to start power generation by summer 2022.

The external funding will be sourced from a consortium including Japan Bank for International CooperationJBIC.UL, BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, Mizuho Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation SUMFGK.UL, Sumitomo Trust Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank STANB.UL, Taqa said in a statement.

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

